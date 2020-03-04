



– A substitute staff member for Boulder Valley School District may have been exposed to coronavirus while on a cruise. The teacher worked at at Centaurus High School over the last five days and has not exhibited any symptoms.

Out of an abundance of caution, the teacher was sent home and will not return to work until the 14 day exposure window has passed. The teacher traveled in mid-February and was notified by the cruise line that a small cluster of passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

“Based on what we know about this disease to date, it is extremely unlikely that someone would transmit the virus without having symptoms,” said the district in a message to families and staff Wednesday.

School officials said they do not believe there is a significant risk of students getting sick. BVSD will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on their website.

Parents have been outspoken about this, sharing some of their opinions on Facebook. Among the comments, some are asking who the substitute staffer may have come in contact with and why the person isn’t being tested. The district cited state protocol, and is directing parents to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html

You can also find more information about coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Wellness.