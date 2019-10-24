DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy, wet conditions across the Denver metro area and in the Colorado foothills aren’t causing too many problems for drivers early Thursday morning. The temperatures have been hovering just below freezing but ice is only really making the morning commute difficult in the higher elevations.
6th Ave and I-25 – looks like we just have some wet roads. No major snow accumulation. #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/4foOJLmUMX
— Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) October 24, 2019
CBS4’s Mekialaya White reported from Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain in Jefferson County on the CBS4 Morning News and said the roads were “deceivingly slick.”]
The interstate was closed between Genesee and Idaho Springs for a few hours on Wednesday night when the snow was falling heavily.
The Colorado Department of Transportation also closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 around Lookout Mountain for a short time Thursday morning, but it was back open by daybreak.
CDOT asked drivers on Wednesday to avoid Interstate 25 through the South Gap Project between Castle Rock and Monument. The elevated part of the construction project could have icy patches presenting dangerous driving conditions for drivers. Crews pre-treated I-25 Monument Hill and the area north to Castle Rock.
Skies will quickly clear from the snow early on Thursday morning. We’ll actually see some sunshine by the mid morning hours. After that, we’re just cool on Thursday. Our morning low will be pretty chilly, we’ll only be in the low 20s. There will be warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday before our next storm on Sunday.
