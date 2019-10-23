CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Severe weather pummeled highways in the high country on Wednesday night. Heavy snow blanketed the roadways forcing numerous, serious interstate closures.
At around 7:30 p.m., Colorado State Patrol in Golden announced westbound travel on Interstate 70 was closed at Morrison. About an hour later, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed eastbound traffic at Idaho Springs.
Meanwhile, CDOT also closed U.S. 6 between CO 119 and U.S. 40 just after 8 p.m.
Officials say there are multiple crashes and spin outs.
Stranded motorists on eastbound I-70 near Evergreen Parkway @MyMountainTown @CBSDenver. pic.twitter.com/mP5JtURNHp
— Jamie Bradley (@jamiebradleyco) October 24, 2019
Many areas south and southwest of Denver could get up to 14″ of snow. The city itself might only get a few inches.
Earlier on Wednesday, CDOT asked drivers to avoid Interstate 25 through the South Gap Project between Castle Rock and Monument. The elevated part of the construction project could have icy patches presenting dangerous driving conditions for drivers.
CDOT pre-treated I-25 Monument Hill and the area north to Castle Rock but the anticipated heavy snow will lead to slick driving conditions through the evening commute and overnight.
