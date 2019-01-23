WINTER STORM
Slow morning commute, snowstorm has some Denver-area schools closed/delayed
Menu
Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Xfinity Monday Live
CBS Sports HQ
More >
Top Spots
Latest Contests
CBS4 News Team
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
CBS4 Future Leaders
Videos
Snow Blows Sideways Near Interstate 25
Road conditions are slick and dangerous in Denver Monday morning due to the snowstorm.
Heavy Colorado Snow Falls In Denver Due To Big Upslope
The snow is falling hard due to a big upslope across the Front Range region. Cold air backing in against the Range on the west side of a huge Arctic blast that is oozing into the mid-section of the country.
CBS4 News Update 01-28-19
CBS4 is Colorado's News Channel
Snowstorm Across Denver: Big Burst Of Snow
There's a big upslope across the Front Range region.
News
All News
Local
Together 4 Colorado
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Investigates
HealthWatch
Links & Info
Latest Headlines
Denver Weather: Snow Falls Across Metro Area, Some Schools Delayed
The Monday morning commute is slow so far due to a snowstorm that has some Denver-area schools on delayed starts.
School Closings List: See Monday's Closings/Delays
The Monday morning commute is slow so far due to a snowstorm that has some Denver-area schools on delayed starts.
Multiple Sculptures At State Capitol Building Smashed
Police are investigating a case of vandalism at the Colorado State Capitol Building where multiple sculptures were damaged.
News Photos
Snowstorm In Denver On 1/28
Weather
All Weather
Main Weather Page
CBS4 Cams
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Share Photos
School Closings
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Denver Weather: Snow Falls Across Metro Area, Some Schools Delayed
The Monday morning commute is slow so far due to a snowstorm that has some Denver-area schools on delayed starts.
Ground Blizzard Closes Highway 285 Between Fairplay, Kenosha Pass
Numerous accidents have been reported due to the poor conditions.
Another Morning Blast Of Snow Heading For Front Range
Quick blast of cold and snow blows in overnight Sunday into Monday.
Sports
Latest Broncos
New Broncos Assistants Mike Munchak, Rich Scangarello Bring New Approach
Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello is the man tasked with repairing a Broncos offense that's been broken since Peyton Manning's departure.
Emmanuel Sanders Visits Patients Recovering From Surgery
Six patients at Ortho Colorado Hospital got a special visit from Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who is still recovering from his own injury.
Avalanche
Avalanche Trio Shine At NHL All-Star Skills Competition
San Jose is under not one, not two, but three Avalanche warnings this weekend. For the first time since 2004, the Avalanche will send their top three players to the NHL All-Star Game.
Nuggets
Jokic's Back! Nuggets Take Win Over 76ers, 126-110
If Nikola Jokic was fired up over his one-game suspension, it was hard to tell.
Rockies
Larry Walker Makes Strides In HOF Vote, But Still Short
Larry Walker, longtime player with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals falls short in Hall of Fame votes.
CBS Sports HQ
Watch Live
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
Best Small Theater Companies In Denver
There are several small theater companies in the Denver metro area where you'll find great entertainment
Underwater Hockey Is No Joke In Thornton: 'Come Try It Out'
Hockey is known to be played on ice and maybe even a wooden floor, but what about underwater? It is exactly how you are picturing it.
Exhibit Offers Insight To Russia's History To Modern Day Culture
Fort Collins is about to open a new exhibit at its The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.
Best Improv Comedy In Denver
The Mile High city is full of talented people and there are several improv comedy shows throughout the city. Check them out and take your pick.
Pizzability Restaurant Is A Win-Win For Employees, Customers
A new pizza restaurant in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood is hoping its unique business model will be a source of pride for its employees.
Denver Art Museum Extends Dior Exhibit
It took two years to put together "Dior: From Paris to the World." Now the Denver Art Museum is giving visitors an additional two weeks to enjoy it.
Video
Snow Blows Sideways Near Interstate 25
Road conditions are slick and dangerous in Denver Monday morning due to the snowstorm.
Heavy Colorado Snow Falls In Denver Due To Big Upslope
The snow is falling hard due to a big upslope across the Front Range region. Cold air backing in against the Range on the west side of a huge Arctic blast that is oozing into the mid-section of the country.
Snowstorm Across Denver: Big Burst Of Snow
There's a big upslope across the Front Range region.
Ground Blizzard Closes Stretch Of Highway 285
Meteorologist Chris Spears has more.
Students In Need Across Colorado Helped By 'Sock Ladies'
Two determined Colorado women have accomplished quite a feat. Step-by-step they have set up sock drawers in 16 schools in the Denver metro area.
CBSN
Contests & More
More From CBS4
Station Info
Contests
Links & Info
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
News Team
CBS4
On Air
On Air Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Rachael Ray
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
CBS4 News at Noon
View All Programs
Colorado School Closings
Sponsored By