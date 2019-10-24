DENVER (CBS)- If you live in or near the foothills of the Front Range our latest October snowstorm buried you in wet, heavy snow. Many higher elevations picked up a foot of snow or more!
While Denver picked up 2 inches of snow downtown, it seems as though the southern and western suburbs managed to pick up the higher amounts with 3 to 6 inches in many areas like Littleton down into Castle Rock. With the whopper snow total coming in from an National Weather Service spotter 1 mile north of Genesee with over 19 inches of snow!
CBS4 Weather Watcher John Baich measured over 10 inches in Coal Creek Canyon.
CBS4 YouReporter Shannon Hicks said the trees were beautiful in Lone Tree where they received around 5 inches.
Here is a list of other snow amounts from around the region.
19.3″ 1 miles north of Genesee
14.3″ 2 miles south of Kittredge
14″ Bergen Park
11″ 3 miles north of Crisman
10″ Aspen Park
11″ Evergreen
7″ Franktown
6 Ponderosa Park
5.9″ Arvada
5.5″ Castle Rock
4.8″ Castle Pines
4.5″ Centennial
3.6″ Louisville
3.5″ Westminster
2″ CBS4 Downtown Denver
