



– The Colorado Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers ahead of the Winter storm that is blowing into the state on Wednesday: avoid Interstate 25 south of Denver into Colorado Springs. Heavy snow is forecasted in parts of Colorado and that area.

“If you travel on I-25 between Colorado Springs and south Denver, avoid this stretch of highway Wednesday night (8 p.m. and later) and early Thursday morning, when the storm is expected to hit,” CDOT officials said in a statement Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Snow Heading For Colorado, Including Denver

The largest impacts of the storm are expected west of Denver from the foothills to the Eisenhower Tunnel and south of Denver along I-25, with up to seven inches of snow around the Palmer Divide. Travel impacts, including possible closures, are expected for Monument Hill and the I-25 South Gap project area where five to nine inches of snow are expected.

CDOT will pre-treat I-25 Monument Hill and the area north to Castle Rock but the anticipated heavy snow will lead to slick driving conditions through the evening commute and overnight. The speed limit will be lowered to 45 mph beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will last throughout the duration of the storm. The Thursday morning commute will likely be slick and icy with snow.

Multiple crashes involving more than three dozen vehicles shut down northbound I-25 in Castle Rock during the first snow of the season on Oct. 10.

VIDEO: Multiple Crashes Shut Down NB I-25 In Castle Rock During First Snow Of Season

In the Denver metro area, CDOT crews will begin snow shifts Wednesday afternoon and will have approximately 100 plows on the roads throughout the storm. Crews are not expected to pre-treat the roads because the rain would wash away the materials but will de-ice roads once the snow starts.

CDOT recommends that motorists give themselves extra time for their Thursday morning commute as roads are expected to be mostly wet and slick with icy areas on bridges and overpasses. It’s also recommended that vehicles be winter ready with appropriate tires, take it slow and leave plenty of room behind the vehicle ahead.

