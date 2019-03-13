



– The Colorado Department of Transportation started closing portions of interstates on Wednesday morning when the Bomb Cyclone hit. The Denver metro area was nearly completely blocked off from the rest of the state due to road closures.

“We are incredibly busy in dealing with this storm,” said Tamara Rollison, CDOT’s communication manager for the Denver region. “This is truly a statewide event. … It has made for a very dangerous situation out there.”

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions from Tower Road to the Kansas border and westbound at Colfax Avenue. I-70 was closed in both directions from Morrison to Idaho Springs and again over Vail Pass, and Copper Mountain to Vail.

Interstate 25 was closed both directions from Wellington to the Wyoming state line. I-25 was closed from Lincoln Avenue, south of the Denver metro area to the Douglas-El Paso county line.

Pena Boulevard was not closed but multiple accidents and poor driving conditions have it blocked.

Crews are working to clear the accidents but drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Peña Blvd. has not been officially closed but currently is blocked by accidents. DEN crews are working with @DenverPolice quickly to clear accidents so traffic can pass. Please use extreme caution and only travel down Peña if you must #cotraffic — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2019

Interstate 76 was closed eastbound from U.S. Highway 85 in Commerce City to the Nebraska state line due to extreme winds and blizzard conditions.

Highway 24 is closed from Calhan to Limon. There are numerous other highways, including Red Mountain Pass, U.S. Highway 550, in southwestern Colorado.

12:00 PM ROADS CLOSED NB/SB I-25 Woodmen Rd. To Lincoln Ave and Ted's Place to Wyo

I-70 Denver to KS border

I-76 Denver to NE

Hwy 24 Calhan to Limon

Hwy 94 Enoch Rd. to Aroya

Hwy 285 Fairplay to Kenosha Pass

Hwy 160 La Veta Pass Latest updates here: https://t.co/ABjnbZWY19 pic.twitter.com/UE6pAfYEpJ — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) March 13, 2019

I-25 North of Wellington closed to Wyoming state line. Hwy 287 closed North of Ted's Place to Wyoming state line. Please stay off the roads. @coloradoan @9NEWS @channel2kwgn @DenverChannel @CBSDenver — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) March 13, 2019

Highway 287 is closed north of Ted’s Place to the Wyoming state line. The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to stay off the roads.

A line trains near Pena are at a standstill due to a frozen switch near 61st/Pena. Crews are onsite actively working on switch. — RTD (@RideRTD) March 13, 2019

A Line trains were at a standstill just before 3 p.m. due to a frozen switch near 61st and Pena Blvd.

We encourage everyone to get to their final destination as soon as possible because service will continue to be impacted as storm continues. Bus and light rail services 5 to 15+ minutes behind schedule. A line trains on 30 min frequency. MallRide & FlexRide services discontinued. — RTD (@RideRTD) March 13, 2019

There were light rail and train delays for RTD because of power outages. The A Line started operating on a 30-minute delay on Wednesday morning due to severe weather conditions. Departures from Union Station at the top of the hour and 30 minute mark, departures from DIA at :27 and :57.

The A line is now operating on 30 minute frequency due to severe weather conditions. Departures from Union Station at :00 and :30, departures from @DENAirport at :27 and :57 — RTD (@RideRTD) March 13, 2019

There are also delays on all light rail lines due to rolling power outages. Trains are proceeding slowing and making extra safety stops. Passengers are urged to take extreme caution.

Delays on all light rail lines are increasing due to rolling power outages. Trains are proceeding slowly and making extra safety stops. If traveling, exercise extreme caution. — RTD (@RideRTD) March 13, 2019

FlexRide services in Evergreen, Brighton, Broomfield, Interlocken, Federal Heights, Longmont, Louisville, Superior and Thornton are being disrupted or cancelled this afternoon and evening. If you have a scheduled trip, you'll be receiving a notification phone call. — RTD (@RideRTD) March 13, 2019

Rocky Mountain National Park roads are closed at entrances or visitor centers.

The Bomb Cyclone is responsible for more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts up to 70 mph.