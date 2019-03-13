



– More than 1,000 flights were cancelled arriving and departing from Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Many airlines were offering vouchers for passengers to re-book their flight until after the Bomb Cyclone hit Colorado.

Early Wednesday morning flights seemed to be taking off and arriving as scheduled in the rain at DIA. As that rain turned to snow, more flights were cancelled or delayed.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The wind will cause visibility to drop near zero at times and travel will become very difficult if not impossible. The strong winds could also cause tree damage and power outages.