BLIZZARD WARNING Heavy snow & 80 mph winds close interstates, Denver Int'l Airport runways
Filed Under: Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol


ROGGEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A member of the Colorado State Patrol was reportedly involved in a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in which at least one person was hurt. The agency tweeted that the crash took place on Interstate 76 in Weld County near Roggen, halfway between Brighton and Fort Morgan.

So far it’s not clear if the employee was a trooper. It’s also not known how many injuries there were.

At noon I-76 was closed from Commerce City to the Colorado-Nebraska border due to heavy snow from the March blizzard currently blasting the state of Colorado.

