



– The blizzard has resulted in more than 200,000 customers without power. Blowing winds combined with rain and snow are being blamed for several downed trees in the Denver metro area.

Xcel Energy confirms that 246,000 customers in the Denver metro area were without power on Wednesday.

We’re experiencing extensive electric #outages due to high winds throughout #Colorado damaging a number of lines & poles. Winds remain strong thru evening into Thursday. Extra crews in the field to survey damage & restore power, as winds allow. Updates @ https://t.co/6hpWaIBF5w pic.twitter.com/JhmkhMAdyh — Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) March 13, 2019

Xcel Energy said they have extra crews in the field to survey the damage and restore power.

There were downed trees in Aurora and also a tree that fell on a vehicle at 1st and Knox Avenue.