



Colorado State Emergency Operations Center #SEOC moves to Level II Operations as we bring in more resources to support #COwx impacts. The Governor has authorized the activation of the @CONG1860 andv erbally declared an emergency due to #COwx — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) March 13, 2019

– Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon due to the Bomb Cyclone which brought blizzard conditions to the state. Colorado Emergency Management said that means the Colorado National Guard will be deployed.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has moved to Level II Operations which means the national guard will help with search and rescue operations primarily focused on stranded motorists.

Polis declared a emergency on Wednesday afternoon and activated the Colorado National Guard to help stranded motorists and other people in need of assistance.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts of 70 mph and higher.

PHOTO GALLERY: March Blizzard 2019