BLIZZARD WARNINGColorado governor declares emergency as heavy snow & 70+ mph winds continue
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon due to the Bomb Cyclone which brought blizzard conditions to the state. Colorado Emergency Management said that means the Colorado National Guard will be deployed.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has moved to Level II Operations which means the national guard will help with search and rescue operations primarily focused on stranded motorists.

Polis declared a emergency on Wednesday afternoon and activated the Colorado National Guard to help stranded motorists and other people in need of assistance.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts of 70 mph and higher.

(credit: CBS)

Cars stranded on Pena Boulevard (credit: CBS)

