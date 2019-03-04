



– Colorado hasn’t had a strong presidential contender since Gary Hart in 1988, but former Gov. John Hickenlooper has announced a run for president in 2020 and Sen. Michael Bennet may join the race as well. They are among the large group of Democratic politicians who are mounting a challenge to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid or considering it.

The following notable candidates are officially in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, per CBS News:

– Andrew Yang, entrepreneur based in Manhattan

– Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

– Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

– Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

– Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

– Jay Inslee, Washington governor

– John Delaney, former Maryland representative

– John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

– Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary

– Kamala Harris, California senator

– Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative

Aside from Hickenlooper, who announced jumped in the race on March 4, the most recent candidate to officially enter the race was Jay Inslee on March 1.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper will hold a campaign kickoff celebration in Denver on Thursday, March 7 in Denver now that he is officially in the race. It will take place in Denver’s Civic Center Park at 5 p.m. He formed a political action committee — Giddy Up PAC — and has visited all the traditional early voting states including Iowa and New Hampshire recently to talk to voters. See the latest reports about his candidacy. Hickenlooper is positioning himself as a moderate at a time of intense partisanship in the country.

Sen. Michael Bennet

Bennet, a two-term senator, is Colorado’s senior senator and has been sharply critical of the presidential administration in recent months, particularly over the federal government shutdown. He hasn’t made his mind up yet about running for president but a decision is expected soon. He visited with voters in Iowa Feb. 22 and 23.

Declared Candidates And Colorado

Hickenlooper was governor of the Centennial state from 2011 to 2019 and left office due to term limits. Prior to being governor, he served two terms as mayor of Denver.

Sanders made several stops in Colorado during his losing bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and Colorado delegates favored Bernie Sanders over his competitor Hillary Clinton.

In 2018, Sanders returned to the Centennial state to throw his support behind would-be Gov. Jared Polis and other progressive Democratic candidates.

So far, none of the declared candidates other than Hickenlooper have announced plans to make campaign stops in Colorado.