



– Colorado is once again drawing presidential candidates for campaign stops before next fall’s election. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be visiting potential voters in Aurora on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will appear at the Hangar at Stanley for a town hall style meeting with the public. The event is free but attendees are asked to RSVP online.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Warren is one of nearly 20 Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election, including former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.