Filed Under:Bernie Sanders, Boulder, Campaign 2018, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Governor's Race, Jared Polis, Local TV, University of Colorado
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) Vermont (credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Former presidential candidate and current Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made stops in Colorado on Wednesday to support fellow Democrats in the election.

Sanders is taking part in the Blue Wave campaign for mid-term elections.

He will appear at two Get Out the Vote rallies, at the University of Colorado in Boulder and at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

bernie sanders in boulder ej2 frame 118307 Sen. Bernie Sanders Stumps For Democrats In Colorado

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) Vermont (credit: CBS)

He spoke at the rally in Boulder starting at 1 p.m.

Sanders is showing his support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis. Polis started his Democratic bus tour on Tuesday with a stop in Washington Park in Denver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s