



– Former Gov. John Hickenlooper met with Columbine survivors and family members on Tuesday. This Saturday marks 20 years since the Columbine High School shooting where gunmen took the lives of 12 students and one teacher.

Hickenlooper, a Democratic presidential candidate, says he wanted to talk to the survivors about long-term support for communities that suffer from mass shootings. They gathered at Friendship Baptist Church in Denver.

Some of those in attendance included survivors of the Aurora Theater Shooting.