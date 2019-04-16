  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Columbine High School, Denver News, John Hickenlooper


DENVER (CBS4)– Former Gov. John Hickenlooper met with Columbine survivors and family members on Tuesday. This Saturday marks 20 years since the Columbine High School shooting where gunmen took the lives of 12 students and one teacher.

(credit: CBS)

Hickenlooper, a Democratic presidential candidate, says he wanted to talk to the survivors about long-term support for communities that suffer from mass shootings. They gathered at Friendship Baptist Church in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

Some of those in attendance included survivors of the Aurora Theater Shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s