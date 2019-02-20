



– Sen. Michael Bennet and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper are both considering a run for president in 2020. They are among the large group of Democratic politicians who are considering mounting a challenge to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

The following notable candidates are officially in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, per CBS News:

– Andrew Yang, entrepreneur based in Manhattan

– Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

– Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

– Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

– Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

– John Delaney, former Maryland representative

– Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary

– Kamala Harris, California senator

– Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative

The most recent candidate to officially enter the race was Bernie Sanders on Feb. 19.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper is expected to announce whether he’s running for president soon. He formed a political action committee — Giddy Up PAC — and has visited Iowa and New Hampshire recently to talk to voters. See the latest reports about his possible candidacy.

Sen. Michael Bennet

Bennet, a two-term senator, is Colorado’s senior senator and has been sharply critical of the presidential administration in recent months, particularly over the federal government shutdown. He hasn’t made his mind up yet about running for president. He was scheduled to visit with voters in Iowa Feb. 22-23.

Declared Candidates And Colorado

Sanders made several stops in Colorado during his losing bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and Colorado delegates favored Bernie Sanders over his competitor Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Sanders returned to the Centennial state to throw his support behind would-be Gov. Jared Polis and other progressive Democratic candidates.

So far, none of the declared candidates have announced plans to make campaign stops in Colorado.