AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent violence against teenagers in Aurora has prompted community action. The Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Colorado Church of God in Christ Youth Department invites the community to a town hall on Sunday evening.

The group entitled the meeting “State of Emergency” after two separate shootings injured at least nine teenagers; the first shooting occurred at Nome Park near Aurora Central High School where six students, between 14-18 years old, were shot on Nov. 15.; the second shooting injured three students at Hinkley High School on Nov. 19. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to that shooting.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said it was too early to discuss whether the shootings are related and/or connected. She urged parents to check their children’s phones and know who they are hanging out with. Wilson also urged witnesses to come forward and turn in any photos or video that they may have to help with the investigation.

Sunday’s town hall will be hosted by Bishop W.H. McDonald and Elder Rufus Lewis at 5 p.m. at 750 Chambers Road in Aurora. The police department called on the community to join and “help address the youth violence that is impacting our great city.”

Happening TODAY. We need community & parental involvement to help address the youth violence that is impacting our great city.

🚨5p

🚨750 Chambers Rd, Aurora pic.twitter.com/DiAF5bpjyi — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 21, 2021

At a Stop the Violence rally on Wednesday, before the shooting at Hinkley High School, activist Alvertis Simmons called on the community and young people to help make the neighborhoods safer by sharing what they know with police.

“What I’d like to do is come back and talk to those kids. I just want to make sure that they understand that they can talk to the police. The police aren’t all bad, and we have to work together. We can’t finger point. It isn’t just a police problem. It isn’t just a community problem. It’s our problem,” said Simmons.