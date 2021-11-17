AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police is a step closer to locating the suspects involved in Monday’s shooting at Nome Park that left six teens injured. APD says detectives located a black Tahoe believed to be involved in the shooting. Local activists are calling on people with information to come forward with any information.

UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants. The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 18, 2021

Civil rights activist Alvertis Simmons, Shareef Aleem and Pastor Reginald Homes joined community members for a Stop the Violence rally Wednesday at Nome Park. The men say they’re no longer going to stand by and watch youth get gunned down.

Neighbors near the park agree, it’s too easy for teens to get guns. some feel a weapon is their only choice.

“Everybody is holding a gun and everybody’s scared. Who wants to give up their guns when everybody else is running around with one?” said Paulette, a neighbor who lives near the park.

Paulette’s part of the growing list of Aurora mothers whose sons were killed by gun violence.

Activists believe people know more about Monday’s shooting than they’re letting on.

Alvertis Simmons says he spoke with teens who were at the park, dodging bullets Monday. The witnesses spoke to Simmons about the encounter, but he says they haven’t spoken to police.

“What I’d like to do is come back and talk to those kids. I just want to make sure that they understand that they can talk to the police. The police aren’t all bad, and we have to work together. We can’t finger point. It isn’t just a police problem. It isn’t just a community problem. It’s our problem,” said Simmons.

This week, the Aurora nonprofit Struggle of Love Foundation asked for volunteers to help communities in need of guidance. They’re seeking Boots on the Ground to help do patrols and pass out resources.

Simmons is also calling on corporate help to organize and fund more gun buyback programs in the Denver metro area. He says adults and parents need to do their part in reducing teen violence.

“Turn them in! Someone knows they’re out here with these guns. When parents go into their room to wash their clothes, they see the guns and drugs. You’ve got to say something. They terrorize our community,” said Simmons.

Aurora Police are still looking for a black Chrysler 300 they believe was involved in the shooting at Nome Park. No suspects have been arrested. The Aurora Reward Fund has offered an additional $5,000 for a reward totaling $7,000 for information.

Tips can be reported anonymously to https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/