AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora on Friday afternoon. Police say the teenager is not among those who were shot.

Three students were shot outside Hinkley High School in Aurora on Friday afternoon, just days after 6 Aurora Central High School students were shot at Nome Park.

Aurora police said that his name would not be released and they continue to identify and arrest the other suspects involved in the shooting.

UPDATE: A 16-year-old male is in custody & charged w/ Attempt Murder. His name will not be released. Detectives are working diligently to positively identify & arrest the other involved suspects. Investigation is ongoing. Still asking witnesses to send tips to @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/4UiV0RdFun — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2021

Shots were fired in the parking lot of the high school located at 1250 South Chambers Road in Aurora just after noon Friday. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Friday’s shooting happened about three miles from a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora on Monday afternoon that left 6 Aurora Central High School students injured.

Wilson said it was too early to discuss whether the shooting at Hinkley High School is related to Monday’s shooting at Nome Park.

She urged parents to check their children’s phones and know who they are hanging out with. Wilson also urged witnesses to come forward and turn in any photos or video that they may have to help with the investigation.