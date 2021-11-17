CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a black Chevrolet Tahoe they believe was involved in the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15. Police say they are still looking for the second vehicle, a black Chrysler 300.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Investigators say they are following up on leads tied to the people inside the Tahoe at the time of the shootings.

The six victims are all students at Aurora Central High School. They range in age from 14-18. All are expected to be okay.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting caused the school to be placed on “secure perimeter” for hours until the school conducted a controlled release of the rest of the students to their families.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. If you have more information related to this crime, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP. A $7,000 reward is being offered.

