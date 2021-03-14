CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 25 were closed from Castle Rock To Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon due to adverse winter driving conditions. The National Weather Service tweeted a short time later that a Blizzard Warning is in effect for the I-25 corridor through the Palmer Divide until midnight.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted an update on the road closure for I-25 at noon Sunday. All lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 151 Briargate Parkway in Colorado Springs through Exit 181 Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock because of adverse weather conditions. That closure was extended to Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs a short time later.
There was no estimate on reopening and drivers were urged to stay home. Other roads around Colorado were closed, including I-25 from Wellington to the Wyoming state line and I-70 through the mountains and eastern Colorado due to white out conditions.
CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri confirmed the Blizzard Warning and said that the Denver metro area would see another 4 to 8 inches of snow with the storm.
DIA closed runways on Sunday due to the Blizzard Warning. Denver International Airport saw 11.1 inches of snow by 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Snow removal crews are hard at work, but still 836 flights have been canceled so far for Sunday, and 57 more have been delayed. By end of day Saturday, more than 1,300 flights had been canceled and 30 delayed.