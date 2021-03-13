DENVER (CBS4)– Travelers headed to Denver International Airport ahead of the winter storm that was expected to bring a total of 12 to 24 inches of accumulation for most of the Denver metro area. More than 740 flights had been canceled for Saturday with many more delayed.

There’s no business like SNOW business! Snow is falling and crews are ready to go! They’ll activate once we start to see accumulation on runways + roadways. Airlines are de-icing, so if you’re flying out this afternoon, expect to de-ice before take off ❄️✈️❄️ pic.twitter.com/0SbY0Uokvf — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2021

More than 1,200 flights have been canceled for Sunday, with more expected. Airlines are urging passengers to rebook flights to avoid the winter storm.

“It was just one of those things when the weather report said they were calling for 2-4 feet, we sat there and said, ‘Hey, we need to get out of here as soon as we can, just to get back.’ Everybody has work and everything else going on and being stranded in the middle of this is not fun and driving in it is even worse,” said DIA passenger Matt Dewire.

Total storm snow accumulation at DIA could be between 15-27 inches.

Travel Tips for Passengers from DIA:

• Travelers should confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

• Motorists should drive with caution and allow extra time when heading to the airport. Make sure to give our plows room to do their job. Because area roadways could also be impacted, consider using the RTD A-Line.

• DEN is prepared with supplies in the event passengers get stranded overnight.

• Parking at DEN has changed due to COVID-19. DEN’s shuttle parking lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, East Economy lot, Terminal East Short Term parking and valet parking in both garages are currently closed. The West economy lot and both garages are open. Remember to check FlyDenver.com and signage on Peña Boulevard for the latest parking information.

• Face coverings are required to be worn by everyone when on airport property.

DIA urges travelers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.