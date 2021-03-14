DENVER (CBS4) – As of Sunday morning, Denver had officially measured 11.1 inches of snow and over 1 inch of liquid precipitation. It’s the wettest period in Denver since July 2019 and it was record snowfall for March 13 in the city.

Most of the Denver metro area will see another 4 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow through Sunday evening. Most of that will fall through early afternoon on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is effect through 6 a.m. Monday for the entire of Front Range, most of the mountains, and parts of the Eastern Plains.

Locations in the foothills of northern Jefferson County, Boulder County, and Larimer County including Genesee, Black Hawk, Nederland, Estes Park, and Red Feather Lakes should see 10-15 inches of additional snow through Sunday night.

The mountains east of Vail Pass are expecting another 6 to 12 inches of snow including for ski areas like Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Loveland, and Winter Park. Amounts should be somewhat less of Vail Pass with 3 to 7 inches of additional snow for Aspen/Snowmass, Crested Butte, Vail, and Beaver Creek.

Meanwhile, Winter Weather Advisories continue for many other areas around the state with additional accumulation expected in all areas under an advisory.

The extra heavy snow in the mountains has contributed to raising the avalanche danger in Colorado. An Avalanche Warning continues through 6am Monday for most of the central mountains in the state. The danger is “high” which is level 4 of 5.

Farther north, a Blizzard Warning also continues through 6 a.m. Monday for up to 30 inches of snow combined with wind gusts up to 60 mph in southeast Wyoming, the panhandle of Nebraska, and even the Black Hills region in South Dakota. Travel is essentially shut down across this region.

Another storm will approaching Colorado on Tuesday with a chance for snow in the metro area starting in the afternoon. Accumulation is possible but it will be much less compared to this weekend.

