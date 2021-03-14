GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 reopened Sunday morning after being closed from Golden to Silverthorne Saturday night. CDOT plows were working on keeping the highway clear, but visibility is low due to blowing snow.
A family from Orlando, Florida, was headed up I-70 to ski this weekend. They took a detour off the highway and got stuck in the snow.
WEATHER ALERT: As Record Snow Continues, Travel Will Remain Treacherous Through Sunday Night
“We’re heading up to Breckenridge to do some skiing. The girls had to use the restroom. We couldn’t make it up the hill with the two-wheel drive truck, so we backed up and he put it in the ditch,” said one of the family members.
“What advice would you give to other people if this was their first time driving in the snow?” asked CBS4’s Justin Adams.
“If you’re going to rent a vehicle, make sure it’s 4-wheel drive, not 2-wheel,” he replied with a laugh. “Other than that, hey, this is what it’s about.”
The family was able to borrow a tow rope and got themselves going again. But they likely won’t forget their March ski trip to Colorado anytime soon.