WEATHER ALERTAs record snow continues, travel will remain treacherous through Sunday night
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Clear Creek County News, Colorado News, Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Eisenhower Tunnel, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Jefferson County News, Rocky Mountain Snow, Skiing, Travel Warning, Weekend Snowstorm For Colorado, Winter Storm

(CBS4) – Authorities are having trouble keeping Interstate 70 open in Colorado’s foothills during the major snowstorm that’s slamming the state on Sunday. Late Sunday morning officials announced that things aren’t going well on the Eastern Plains, either.

READ MORE: Denver Weather: As Record Snow Continues, Travel Will Remain Treacherous Through Sunday Night

As of 11:35 a.m. I-70 was closed in the following areas:

– Airpark Road in Aurora all the way to Limon
– At Floyd Hill at the border of Clear Creek County and Jefferson County

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet that conditions on Floyd Hill were: “whiteout brutal conditions.”

MORE NEWS: Colorado Snowstorm: Some Drivers Get Stuck Heading Up On I-70 To Ski

According to Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue for many areas around the state with additional accumulation expected in all areas.

Jesse Sarles