(CBS4) – Authorities are having trouble keeping Interstate 70 open in Colorado’s foothills during the major snowstorm that’s slamming the state on Sunday. Late Sunday morning officials announced that things aren’t going well on the Eastern Plains, either.
READ MORE: Denver Weather: As Record Snow Continues, Travel Will Remain Treacherous Through Sunday Night
WESTBOUIND CLOSURE AT BEAVER BROOK EXIT 248READ MORE: Runways Now Closed At Denver International Airport, Only A Few Flights Were Able To Depart In Heavy Morning Snow
Stay Put !! whiteout brutal conditions pic.twitter.com/J7phenHgSW
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 14, 2021
As of 11:35 a.m. I-70 was closed in the following areas:
– Airpark Road in Aurora all the way to Limon
– At Floyd Hill at the border of Clear Creek County and Jefferson County
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet that conditions on Floyd Hill were: “whiteout brutal conditions.”MORE NEWS: Colorado Snowstorm: Some Drivers Get Stuck Heading Up On I-70 To Ski
According to Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue for many areas around the state with additional accumulation expected in all areas.