DENVER (CBS4)– Downtown Denver businesses are preparing for the possibility of protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The U.S. Post Office in downtown has been fortified, windows have been boarded up and blue mailboxes have been removed from some street corners.

The City and County Building has been encircled by a maze of chain link fencing. Several city buildings will be closed or operating on a reduced schedule next week. Those who can work at home are encouraged to do so.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock offered a warning to those who might be thinking of causing trouble.

“You cannot open carry. Let me be clear. We will not tolerate violence, destruction, of property or risk of safety to our residents of any kind,” said Hancock.

Denver’s Cultural Complex, the Denver Art Museum and Denver Central Library don’t appear very inviting with fences around them.

Gina Kramer was walking by and told CBS4, “It’s probably a good idea because of all the behavior lately,”

Shea Kramer added, “It’s pretty sad to see we have to board up special places because of people.”

In the Capitol Hill neighborhood, businesses have gone to great lengths to let customers know they are open behind the plywood boards.

Duman’s Custom Tailors has been on East Colfax for 58 years and seen a lot come and go.

Founder Maurice Duman’s picture is on the wall. He has passed away, with his son Steve now running the store. He says he doesn’t expect violence, but will be ready.

“We’ll watch and see what’s going on and we’ll play it by ear. If it looks like it’s getting bad, we’ll put up some boards,” said Duman.

Across the street even the Immaculate Conception Basilica Cathedral, a place to pray for peace, is apparently not considered immune with barriers surrounding it.

It is a case of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. The Denver police and FBI have issued statements saying they respect the right to peaceful protest, but will not discuss their plans should violence take place.