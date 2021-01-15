DENVER (CBS4)– US Postal Service customers will see some changes in Denver and Colorado Springs. The USPS is making security preparations ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
Post office locations Denver’s Capitol Hill, Mile High or downtown station will have reduced hours on Saturday as well as the main office in Colorado Springs.
Blue mail collection boxes at several locations will also be temporarily removed until a potential threat is over. One of those boxes that was at 10th and Lincoln has been removed.