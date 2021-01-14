DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said that the Denver Police Department and other agencies are working together on monitoring any potential threats with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
“I want to ensure our residents, we are monitoring the situation closely, the Denver Police Department is coordinating with state and local authorities and we are prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect lives and property during any demonstration,” said Hancock.
Washington DC also remains on high alert for the possibility of more violence. At least 200 members of Colorado’s National Guard will join the thousands of others taking up positions around the Capitol Building to assist in the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
“Colorado will proudly do our part, joining 40 other states across our great nation in sending members of our National Guard to the nation’s capital for our country’s upcoming Presidential inauguration on January 20th. The presence of the Colorado National Guard and others will help ensure our nation’s capital and all Americans in attendance including those who call it home and members of our federal government are safe and protected during this peaceful transition of power that has occurred in our country for hundreds of years,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.
This week, the FBI issued warnings about possible armed protests in state capitols, and groups calling for the “storming” of courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day.
