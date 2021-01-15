DENVER (CBS4)– Several city buildings will be closed in downtown Denver for a few days next week or will operate on a modified schedule with reduced hours as part of the city’s plan for heightened security measures. This comes amid the possibility of demonstrations and protests surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

According to an internal email from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office, Out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures will be in place, including fencing, screenings and adjusted hours at some of our facilities. I want to assure you that we are working in close coordination with federal, state and local authorities and have plans in place to protect our residents, employees and facilities.

Beginning this weekend, street parking surrounding the Webb Building will be restricted and the parking garage will be screened by the Denver Sheriff Department.

Those city employees who can work from home next week are being encouraged to do so. Those who must work in the office are asked to follow additional security measures.

The email continues with, Beginning Monday when we observe the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, hours at downtown city buildings including the City and County Building, Webb Municipal Building, McNichols Building, Elections Division, Minoru Yasui Plaza, Police Administration Building, Downtown Detention Center and the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse will be restricted to the following schedule:

Monday: Closed, Holiday

Tuesday: 8am-2pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 8am-2pm

All other city buildings, with the exception of Denver International Airport, will operate on a modified schedule: Tuesday-Friday: 8am-2pm

Library and court employees were encouraged to check with their supervisors for their schedules.

Earlier this week, Hancock said that the Denver Police Department and other agencies are working together on monitoring any potential threats with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

This week, the FBI issued warnings about possible armed protests in state capitols, and groups calling for the “storming” of courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day.

