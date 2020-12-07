DENVER (CBS4)– The governor’s office provided an update on Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis on Monday afternoon, a day after he was taken to the hospital. On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis drove Reis to the hospital after he experienced shortness of breath and slightly worsening cough from coronavirus.
Reis has received dexamethasone for inflammation and remdesivir. He also hasn’t required oxygen.
Reis has normal oxygen saturation and is said to be in good spirits. He looks forward to returning home soon.
In a statement from Polis’ office, both Reis and Polis “appreciate all of the kind words and support they have received during this time and continue to urge all Coloradans to do their part to slow the spread of this virus. That means wearing a mask in public, staying six feet from others, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands regularly.”
Polis and Reis both tested positive nine days ago. Polis was already quarantining himself after previously coming in contact with someone who eventually tested positive.
Last Friday, Polis indicated he and Reis were experiencing minor symptoms such as lack of sleep and headaches, and hoped to return to in-person activities after Dec. 9. That is unclear now that Reis is being treated in the hospital.