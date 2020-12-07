DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis had his partner, Gov. Jared Polis, post some words of thanks on his Facebook page. Reis is in the hospital, being treated for coronavirus.

Polis drove Reis to the hospital on Sunday after he experienced shortness of breath and slightly worsening cough.

Polis posted this message on Reis’ Facebook page on Sunday night, “Marlon wanted me to convey how much he appreciates the hundreds of people who have reached out to wish him well on email, Facebook, and text. Reading the kind words and thoughts brings great joy to him as he recuperates. He also wanted me to share that he hopes to be well enough to reply in a few days but for now he wants me to thank everyone and let everyone know that he feels the love. -Jared”

Polis and Reis both tested positive nine days ago. Polis was already quarantining himself after previously coming in contact with someone who eventually tested positive.

Last Friday, Polis indicated he and Reis were experiencing minor symptoms such as lack of sleep and headaches, and hoped to return to in-person activities after Dec. 9. That is unclear now that Reis is being treated in the hospital.

The governor’s office said that Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms.