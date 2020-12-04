DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis continue to isolate in their home, under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. They experienced mile symptoms, like lack of sleep and headaches, and remain in good spirits.
“Marlon and I are thankful for the support and kind words we have received during this time. We continue to hold those who have lost a friend or family member to this deadly virus in their hearts as well as those who have dealt with the more severe and lingering health effects,” said Polis in a statement. “Colorado will get through this and we have to stay vigilant for a little bit longer so please continue to wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings.”
Polis will continue to work remotely until he is no longer contagious and is cleared by doctors to be around others. Once cleared, Polis and Reis will resume in-person activities on or around Dec. 9.
Polis continues to encourage Coloradans to work remotely if possible.