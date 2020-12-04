DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Thursday from his home where he’s under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. He added an extra layer of protection by spraying the new laws with Lysol.
Signed a bill today that supports the state’s ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic by providing critical resources for our disaster response to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Ns0UsRLvk3
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 3, 2020
The bill that was signed into law allocates money to Colorado’s Emergency Response Fund.
A total of 10 bills from this week’s special session of the state Legislature are headed to the governor’s desk waiting to be signed.
