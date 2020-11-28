CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday night that he and First Gentleman Marlon Reis tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, Polis announced he was self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who also tested positive.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 8: Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis (right), look at student art on display after his inauguration at the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The governor took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday evening and tested negative.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Polis.

He adds he and his husband are both asymptomatic and feeling well.

The governor will work remotely as he continues to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results. People who test positive for the virus must isolate for at least 10 days.

To find a COVID testing site near you go to covid19.colorado.gov/testing

