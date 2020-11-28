DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday night that he and First Gentleman Marlon Reis tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, Polis announced he was self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who also tested positive.
The governor took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday evening and tested negative.
“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Polis.
He adds he and his husband are both asymptomatic and feeling well.
This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home. pic.twitter.com/Ttzxi72ThC
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 29, 2020
The governor will work remotely as he continues to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results. People who test positive for the virus must isolate for at least 10 days.
To find a COVID testing site near you go to covid19.colorado.gov/testing