CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The brother of a missing Chaffee County woman says he will begin his own search this week. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville to go for a bike ride. Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, flew in from Indiana on Wednesday to organize a five-day search of the mountainous area where she was last seen.

Moorman has said he hopes to be more than 1,000 volunteers an “army search,” the Herald Bulletin reported.

“Andrew will be leading several hundred volunteer searchers from various towns and states in his effort to find his sister,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated earlier this month. “We certainly appreciate this huge undertaking and want to offer support to facilitate their efforts.”

Sheriff Spezze said his office can’t lead their due to liability issues, but said Chaffee County and Colorado Bureau of Investigation case agents would be on hand.

“Our [search and rescue] units will be on hand to assist with Moorman search team accountability and other search team coordination issues,” Spezze said. “Our crime scene team will be available to document and collect any evidence if found.”

Moorman has said he suspects foul play in his sister’s disappearance.

“I want to give her a proper burial or a homecoming, which ever it will be,” Moorman said.

“We’re not gonna quit looking until we find my little sister,” Moorman said in an interview with Chris McDonough and Mike King of Profiling Evil. “If I have to put on the largest manhunt ever known to man, I’ll do it.”

In July local, state, and federal investigators searched the Morphew property west of Salida again. At that time, investigators said they hadn’t ruled anyone out as a suspect.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in July. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

In May, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.

Family members say Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver, when she disappeared. On May 17, he released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is still considered a missing person case.