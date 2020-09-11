Bellator MMA Set To Air On CBS Sports Network Beginning October 1 With Bellator 247CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator events beginning in October with Bellator 247.

'Just Let Us Play': Hundreds Of High School Athletes Expected At CHSAA Protest Friday AfternoonProtests are planned in Highlands Ranch, Colorado Springs and Delta at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

'I've Always Enjoyed Playing, But There Is A Different Feel Of Excitement': Cat Osterman On New Professional Softball League Athletes UnlimitedThe 2x Olympian talks about playing in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and how this experience is helping her prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

Jurrell Casey Eager To Face Former Team When Broncos Host Titans In OpenerEver since the NFL released its schedule on May 7, Jurrell Casey has been counting down the days to the Denver Broncos’ season opener against Tennessee.

Broncos Will Pipe In As Much Crowd Noise As Allowed By NFL Into Mile High On MNFThe Broncos will not have any fans in the stands for their season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but that doesn't mean the stadium will be completely silent. The team will follow suit with many teams in the league pipe in artificial crowd noise.