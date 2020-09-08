DENVER (CBS4) – Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the official weather station for Denver recorded 32 degrees. It’s a tie with September 8, 1962, for the earliest freeze on record going back nearly 150 years.
It's freezing in Denver. And that's a record!
We've tied with September 8, 1962 for the earliest first freeze in Denver's history. 🥶#summersnow #cowx #4wx #firstfreeze @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/1fKZb1mJ93
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) September 8, 2020
Even colder weather is expected Tuesday night with the first hard freeze of the season. Many locations along the Front Range will drop into the upper 20s by early Wednesday morning and teens will be found in the mountains. It will feel like the second week in December instead of the second week in September.
The freezing weather has prompted a Freeze Warning for parts of the state that have not yet experienced freezing weather this season including the entire metro area and most of the Eastern Plains.
Daily record low temperatures are also expected in Denver on Tuesday if the temperature drops below 31 degrees before midnight (which seems likely). The current record low is 31 degrees set on September 8, 1962. Another record is expected to be easily broken Wednesday because the record low for September 9 in Denver is only 35 degrees from 1898.