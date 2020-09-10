DENVER (CBS4) – It seems like the norm in 2020 for something to be ruined, canceled, or drastically changed. Not to sound like a negative Nancy, but it’s been a really tough year for so many reasons as we adjust to a new way of life while dealing with COVID-19.
As thousands around the state suffered from poor air quality due to wildfires, the unusual late summer ‘winter storm’ brought an answer to many prayers with a widespread dose of water to help firefighting efforts. But the storm also brought record cold air to many areas — with a hard freeze that will likely take a major toll on the fall color.
Leaves on many Colorado trees were already showing signs of stress due to widespread drought. The sudden freeze may cause many of those leaves to simply turn brown and fall off.
Only time will tell just how big of an impact the cold will have. Fall color typically starts to peak in the highest elevations of Colorado during the middle of September. In case it ends up being a lackluster year, here are a few pictures from past seasons.