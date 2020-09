DENVER (CBS4) – The number of weather records Colorado has set since the start of the Labor Day weekend is remarkable. Especially because about half the records set in Denver have been related to hot weather while the others are tied to record cold.

The streak of records started Saturday when Denver officially reached 101 degrees. It was not only hot enough to break the record high for September 5, it was the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of September and the latest triple digit temperature on record in Denver.

Then on Sunday, Denver hit 97 degrees to tie the record high temperature for September 6. And on Labor Day the city reached 93 degrees which tied for the 7th hottest Labor Day regardless of the specific date and tied for the the record for the most days in a calendar year at or above 90 degrees (73 days).

Monday night an unprecedented cold front sweep into Colorado causing a 62 degree drop from the high of 93 degrees on Monday to the low of 31 degrees on Tuesday. It was the biggest 2-day temperature swing ever recorded in Denver in September.

Tuesday’s low of 31 degrees was cold enough to tie the record low for September 8 as well as tie the record for the earliest freeze ever recorded in Denver.

Then Wednesday morning, some neighborhoods along the Front Range dropped into the 20s while Denver officially dropped to 31 degrees which tied the record low from September 9, 1962. Another tied record low occurred Wednesday morning when Denver matched a 122 year old record from 1898 with 35 degrees.

Here is a summary of the 14 weather records set in Denver between Saturday, September 5 and Thursday, September 10:

#1 record high temperature (101°) for September 5

#2 hottest temperature ever recorded in September (101° on September 5)

#3 latest triple digit temperature on record (101° on September 5)

#4 tied record high temperature (97°) for September 6

#5 tied record for most days (73 days) at or above 90 degrees in a calendar year (93° on September 7)

#6 record for the warmest temperature ever recorded a day before measurable snow (93° on September 7 before 1.0” of snow on September 8)

#7 tied record low (31°) for September 8

#8 tied record for the earliest freeze on record (31° on September 8)

#9 record for the shortest number of days (3 days) between a 100-degree day and first measurable snow (101° on September 5 to 1.0” of snow on September 8)

#10 tied record for the number of days (2 days) between a record high and record low (97° on September 6 to 31° September 8)

#11 record for the largest 2-day temperature swing (62 degrees) in September (93° on September 7 to 31° on September 8)

#12 tied record low temperature (31°) for September 9

#13 record for the coldest maximum temperature (42°) on September 9

#14 tied record low temperature (31°) for September 10