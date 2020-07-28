DENVER (CBS4) — When questioned about a weekend concert that reportedly attracted thousands of people, Gov. Jared Polis called it irresponsible. Polis said it was unfortunate that people chose not to obey the law — and called on Coloradans “not to be stupid.”
“Attending large gatherings doesn’t just put yourself at risk, but also puts your job and your family, and your loved ones at risk,” Polis said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Polis said public health orders banning large gatherings are “the law in Colorado” and will be enforced — but urged people not to attend big events simply because it’s the smart thing to do.
It is estimated that one in every 500 Coloradans are contagious with coronavirus. Polis said if just four or five people with COVID-19 attended the event, it could easily spread to 40 or 50 people.
RELATED: Concert On Private Ranch In Weld County Shut Down After Hundreds Show Up
Polis said officials will “explore every available option to hold people accountable and protect the health and safety of all Coloradans.”
RELATED: ‘It’s Like Drunk Driving’: Polis Says Going To Big Parties Puts Innocent People At Risk