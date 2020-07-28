DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said officials have the power to enforce the ban large gatherings — and they will. This comes after a rodeo and concert held on a private ranch in Weld County reportedly attracted thousands of people over the weekend.
“These requirements are the law of Colorado,” Gov. Polis said during a news conference on Tuesday. “You don’t get to choose which laws you follow and which you don’t follow.”
“You are risking the lives of innocent people in our state. And that is wrong. And we will not stand for it,” Polis said.
Polis said officials will “explore every available option to hold people accountable and protect the health and safety of all Coloradans.”
Polis urged people to obey public health orders not only because they will be enforced, but because it’s the smart thing to do.
“No government policy can force anybody not to be stupid, but I’m calling on Coloradans not to be stupid,” Polis said.
