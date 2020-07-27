Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A concert and rodeo on a private ranch in Weld County was shut down after hundreds of people showed up and there was little or no social distancing. One neighbor told CBS4 people at the event were “shoulder to shoulder.”
Cars were parked along County Road 37 Sunday and a large crowd of people was seen leaving the area once the event shut down.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the event was originally meant to be in Elbert County and authorities say they were not aware of the event’s location until neighbors called in with concerns.
The sheriff’s office said the owner or renter of the private property decided to shut down the event when the crowd got too large and out of control.