DENVER (CBS4) — When questioned about a weekend concert that reportedly attracted thousands of people, Gov. Jared Polis called it irresponsible. Polis said people who attend large gatherings during the pandemic put themselves and their families at risk. He compared it to driving drunk and called on Coloradans “not to be stupid.”
“This is like drunk driving, if you party, if you go to large events, illegally,” Polis said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “When you’re drunk driving, you’re putting yourself at risk, but you’re also putting innocent lives at risk.”
“Attending large gatherings doesn’t just put yourself at risk, but also puts your job and your family, and your loved ones at risk,” Polis stated.
“That is wrong,” Polis stated. “And we will not stand for it.”
It is estimated that one in every 500 Coloradans are contagious with coronavirus. Polis said if just four or five people with COVID-19 attended the event, it could easily spread to 40 or 50 people.
Polis said public health orders banning large gatherings will be enforced, but urged people not to attend big events simply because it’s the smart thing to do.
“No government policy can force anybody not to be stupid, but I’m calling on Coloradans not to be stupid.”