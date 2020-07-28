Green Valley Ranch Shooting Suspect Remains HospitalizedDenver police say the suspect in a shooting involving two Aurora police officers is still in the hospital with critical injuries. Both officers also remain in the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Covid-19 Defense Projects Estimates 300,000 To 400,000 Coloradans Will Become Homeless As The Moratorium On Evictions EndsSome Coloradans are in danger of being evicted as unemployment continues to rise and the moratorium on evictions comes to an end.

Police Are Searching For Possible Witnesses To A Stabbing At A Circle K Last WeekPolice are searching for 3 possibly witnesses to a fight at a Circle K that left a man unconscious who later died from his injuries.

'Unbelievable,' Story Of Colorado Cops Who Cracked Marc O'Leary Case, Nominated For 4 Emmy AwardsA Netflix television series about a Colorado crime investigation that captured national attention has been nominated for four Emmy Awards. "Unbelievable" is about the case of Marc O'Leary, a serial rapist captured in Jefferson County in 2011.

Man's Body Found In South Platte RiverThe Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the South Platte River. Investigators say an adult male body was found in the Thornton area near 90th Avenue and Riverdale Road about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Denver Woman Wants 108 Cards For Her 108th Birthday!A Denver woman has a special wish for her 108th birthday: 108 birthday cards! Gertie Abkes was born Aug. 4, 1912, just four months after the Titanic sank.

