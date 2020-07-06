We know many of you have questions about coronavirus. That’s why every week on CBSN Denver, we get your coronavirus questions answered by CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida.

(CBS4) – Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced the state would be shutting down bars once again. Dr. Dave Hnida says the governor made a good decision based on the increase of cases and hospitalizations in Colorado, and on what’s happening in other states.

“Take a look at other states like Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. You’re seeing a huge rise in coronavirus cases, and a lot of it is attributed to bars and parties.”

Hnida says it will be important to see how the numbers change in the weeks to come.

“I think the governor made a good, decisive, proactive move in making that decision when it came to bars. I think it’s going to be really important in weeks to come as we take a look at other venues and see whether the state will be able to keep them open.”

Many people gathered for 4th of July festivities over the weekend. Could that lead to a rise in cases? Hnida says it’s something that concerns him right now.

“The tendency is to see a rise in the weeks after an event,” Hnida said, though he warns it could take longer.

“If some people do wind up becoming infected over the holiday, what will happen if some are asymptomatic, is they can spread the virus to family members, loved ones, coworkers and so forth. Those cases may not show up for a month and a half from now.”

Hnida said it could only be a matter of time before we see the effects of the holiday on coronavirus cases in Colorado.

Q&A with Dr. Dave airs every Monday at 11 a.m. on CBSN Denver.