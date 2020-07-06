Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– In Colorado, there are 165 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized, that’s up about 10 patients from Sunday with 76% of facilities reporting their totals. There have been 5,591 coronavirus patients hospitalized so far.
There are 121 patients under investigation for probable cases. Two facilities are anticipating staff shortages in the next week and one facility is anticipating a PPE shortage in the next week.
There are 34,257 coronavirus cases in Colorado with 1,542 deaths.