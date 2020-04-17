CBSN Denver
Precious Pooches Flying In Style To ColoradoTwo essential workers hitched a ride on private plans to begin their training as service dogs.
Facebook Adding 'Care' Reaction To Show Support During Coronavirus PandemicBeginning Friday, Facebook and Messenger are launching a new ‘Care’ reaction to allow people to show support during COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.
CBS4 News Update, 04-17-20CBS4 is Colorado's News Channel
Slow Warm Up After The SnowWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Student Suing CU Boulder Over Tuition, FeesSome claim they aren't getting the campus experience with the shutdown.
Colorado's Refugee Community Hit Hard By Coronavirus PandemicRuby's Market becomes Ruby's Emergency Pantry to collect critical food for refugee families
Hospitals Getting Creative In Replacing Face Masks, ShieldsWith the PPE shortage, some hospitals are partnering with businesses to stay safe.
Doctor Warns Against Reopening Too SoonSome believe the economy is hurting too much but others say lives are at risk.