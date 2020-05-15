COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — U.S. Space Command will remain in Colorado — at least for now. On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis asked the president about the state’s bid to become the headquarters. On Friday, the Department of Defense announced Peterson Air Force Base will remain the provisional home to Space Command for at least the next six years.
“This is great news for our state and I will continue urging the President and the Air Force to make Colorado the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. Colorado is home to a proud military community, a critical aerospace industry, an educated workforce, and prestigious research institutions so we are the natural and best home for U.S. Space Command,” said Gov. Polis.
Colorado has been the temporary home to space command since it was re-established last year. A final decision will be made in January of next year.
President Donald Trump re-launched Space Command with the goal of improving the organization space operations across the U.S. military and to speed up technical developments. The Pentagon had a U.S. Space Command from 1985 to 2002, but it was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to focus on homeland defense.
