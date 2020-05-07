(CBS4) — The United States Space Force launched its first recruitment video Wednesday.
“Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet,” the narrator suggests.
“The U.S. Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force,” the website states. “USSF responsibilities will include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.”
The initial headquarters for Space Command is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
As of Wednesday, there are 88 “commissioned space professionals” working within the Space Force, and the number is expected to grow substantially by the end of 2020, according to a press release from the Space Force. The service’s “total force” is projected to eventually be approximately 16,000 strong.
During a livestream presented by the Space Foundation on Wednesday, the Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, said “there’s been an avalanche of applicants,” according to CNET.
President Donald Trump re-launched Space Command with the goal of improving the organization space operations across the U.S. military and to speed up technical developments. The Pentagon had a U.S. Space Command from 1985 to 2002, but it was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to focus on homeland defense.
