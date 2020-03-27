Comments
(CBS4) — The first mission under the United State’s new Space Force is a success — thanks to Centennial-based United Launch Alliance.
They helped put a high-power military satellite into orbit around earth, despite a 20-25% reduction in personnel, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Air Force and ULA reduced the number of on-site personnel by 20-25% respectively while implementing social distancing and other safety protocols for those who remained,” CBS News reported.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket boosted a high-power military communications satellite into space Thursday. It is valued at more than $11 billion. It launched from Cape Canaveral.
“Built by Lockheed Martin, the AEHF-6 satellite was bound for a circular orbit 22,300 miles above the equator. At that altitude, satellites take 24 hours to complete one orbit and thus appear stationary in the sky, allowing the use of fixed antennas on the ground,” CBS News stated.
Space Force is headquartered here in Colorado at Peterson Air Force Base.