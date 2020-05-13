(CBS4) — When Gov. Jared Polis met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, he took the opportunity to ask the president about Space Command.
“We did briefly talk about Space Command with the president as well today, where he spoke very highly of Colorado’s bid, and then mentioned that the generals think very highly of Colorado, as the site for Space Command so I continue to be cautiously optimistic about Space Command,” Polis said Wednesday. “I’m an advocate for Colorado because I know it’s the best place for space for sure. We have the best workforce, and we’re ready to go.”
The initial headquarters for Space Command is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. The service’s “total force” is projected to eventually be approximately 16,000 strong.
President Donald Trump re-launched Space Command with the goal of improving the organization space operations across the U.S. military and to speed up technical developments. The Pentagon had a U.S. Space Command from 1985 to 2002, but it was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to focus on homeland defense.
